Police investigating fatal shooting in west Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in west Phoenix.

The shooting happened near 30th Avenue and Van Buren Street around 11 p.m. on Monday, the city's police department said.

The man was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries, officials said. He hasn't been identified at this time.

Any suspects involved in the shooting are still outstanding, police added.

Detectives are working to learn more about what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for more updates.

