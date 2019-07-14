CHANDLER, Ariz. - The Chandler Police Department is investigating after a woman was killed in a shooting near Chandler Boulevard and Price Road.

Police say they received a call around 5 a.m. from a "hysterical female" who said someone had been shot.

Officers arrived on scene to find a woman with gunshot wounds. The woman was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Police say the alleged shooter is being questioned by detectives.

This is a developing story, we will update with new information as it becomes available.