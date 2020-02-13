GLENDALE, Ariz. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a Glendale home on Thursday morning.
Officers were called to a home near 59th Avenue and Thunderbird Road just before 8 a.m.
Police found a man dead with a gunshot wound.
The investigation is ongoing.
