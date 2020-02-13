GLENDALE, Ariz. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a Glendale home on Thursday morning.

Officers were called to a home near 59th Avenue and Thunderbird Road just before 8 a.m.

Police found a man dead with a gunshot wound.

The investigation is ongoing.

