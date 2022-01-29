Man, woman found dead in Mesa; police investigating

Authorities say a man and woman were found dead in Mesa Friday morning.

MESA, Ariz. — An investigation is ongoing after two people were found dead in Mesa Friday morning.

The Mesa Police Department is investigating a double homicide in the area of 1st Street and Standage. Officials said the victims are a man and a woman.

This is an isolated incident, authorities said.

Police have not yet released the circumstances surrounding the incident, including how the two died or what led up to the homicides.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News as more information becomes available.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

