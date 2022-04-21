Police investigating death of woman in Phoenix

A woman is dead after being found unconscious and injured in a parking lot near 19th Avenue and Cactus Road.

PHOENIX — A woman is dead after being found unconscious and injured in a Phoenix parking lot Thursday morning.

According to officials from the Phoenix Police Department, officers responded to a call around 2 a.m. about an injured person near 19th Avenue and Cactus Road.

Once on scene, officers reportedly found an unconscious, injured woman in a parking lot. She was taken to a nearby hospital but was later pronounced dead.

The identity of the woman or additional details about the injuries she sustained were not immediately released.

This is a developing story and the investigation is ongoing. Police detectives are on scene to look for witnesses and evidence of what led up to the incident.

If you or anyone you know has information about this incident, call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480(WITNESS) or 480(TESTIGO) for Spanish.

