Phoenix police investigating deadly hit-and-run

PHOENIX — Police are looking for the person who left the scene of a deadly crash Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

The Phoenix Police Department said a truck and a car crashed into each other near 35th Avenue and Acoma Drive before 5:30 a.m.

The car's driver, 59-year-old Ronnie Crnkovic, was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries.

The truck's driver ran away from the scene following the crash and remains at large, police said.

"Early information indicates the truck was going south on 35th Avenue and crashed into the rear of the car that was stopped at 35th Avenue," police said.

Police said detectives have taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information should contact Phoenix police.

