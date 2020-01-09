Police investigating deadly hit-and-run crash in Chandler

Police say the suspect car is possibly a Jeep Cherokee or Jeep Grand Cherokee that was towing a trailer.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A hit-and-run crash in Chandler left a pedestrian dead Monday night, according to police.

The Chandler Police Department says a 26-year-old man was crossing the street near McQueen Road and Chandler Boulevard around 8 p.m. when a dark-colored SUV collided into him.

Police say the suspect car is possibly a Jeep Cherokee or Jeep Grand Cherokee that was towing a trailer. Investigators believe the Jeep will likely have damage to the front.

The intersection will be closed off during the investigation.

The identity of the victim won't be released until their family members have been notified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.