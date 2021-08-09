Police investigating crime in central Phoenix involving ‘seriously injured children’

A large police presence can be seen from Sky 12 as of 6:30 p.m. at the scene near 13th Street and Mountain View Road.

PHOENIX — Officers are investigating a crime involving multiple children at a central Phoenix apartment complex Wednesday evening.

Phoenix Police Sgt. Andy Williams said that an aggravated assault involving seriously injured children happened in the area, but did not release any more details.

It's unknown what led up to the crime or what conditions the children are in.

Police haven't released any suspect information.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with 12 News for the latest updates.

