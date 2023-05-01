Police investigating series of car burglaries at Gilbert daycares. There's one thing in common all the vehicles shared

Police said the eight facilities involved are located east of Lindsay Road between Baseline and Ocotillo roads.

GILBERT, Ariz. — The Gilbert Police Department is investigating a series of vehicle burglaries in daycare parking lots.

Police said the eight facilities involved are located east of Lindsay Road between Baseline and Ocotillo roads.

Authorities said all the vehicles were unlocked when the burglaries took place.



Gilbert police said officers have contacted approximately fifty daycare locations throughout Gilbert to alert them of the situation.

Police remind the community to:

Lock their vehicles, as all of our incidents occurred with cars being unlocked



Remove valuables from vehicles and make sure nothing is visible when stepping away

Make sure to roll up all windows

Not to keep vehicles running while they are unattended

Be aware of your surroundings, and if anything suspicious is happening, please contact Gilbert police at 480-503-6500.

Gilbert PD is investigating a series of vehicle burglaries taking place in daycare parking lots. The investigations... Posted by Gilbert Police Department on Tuesday, April 25, 2023

