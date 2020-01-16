PHOENIX — Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a shot up car in a north Phoenix neighborhood, Thursday morning.

Police say they responded to a shooting call around 5 a.m. in the area of 26th Street and Shea Boulevard.

Just after 7 a.m., police say officers found a shot up car with a deceased man inside.

Investigators are working on identifying the victim and any potential suspects.

This is an ongoing investigation.

