Police investigating 2 men dead in west Phoenix shooting

PHOENIX — Two men are dead after an altercation led to a shooting in west Phoenix, police said.

Around 2:21 a.m. Sunday, police went to the area of 21st Ave. and Thunderbird Rd. for a shooting.

The two men were found dead on the scene. Officials said the men were involved in an altercation with another man just before the shooting.

Police are active on the scene with barriers surrounding the bodies of the men.

