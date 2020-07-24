Phoenix police investigating homicide after body found

The discovery of a body has prompted police to open a murder investigation.

PHOENIX — On Thursday morning, the Capitol Police and Department of Public Safety Troopers were dispatched for the recovery of a dead body.

The case is being pursued as a homicide by the Phoenix Police Department at this time due to trauma on the body and other evidence at the scene near Jefferson Street and 15th Avenue.

Investigators believe the victim is a male between the ages of 45 and 50. He has yet to be identified.

Though the investigation is ongoing, police did have probable cause to arrest Michael Chaney, 60, for concealment of a body, Phoenix PD said.

The police department said murder charges are pending following further information.