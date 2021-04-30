Police: Injured Gilbert officer remains in critical condition but improving

Police say officers Rico Aranda and Christopher Farrar were struck by the suspect during an overnight pursuit.

GILBERT, Ariz — The Gilbert police officer who was injured in a deadly incident involving a suspect in a stolen car on Friday is still in critical condition but is improving, police say.

Police say officers Rico Aranda and Christopher Farrar were struck by the suspect during an overnight pursuit that ended at the San Tan Ford dealership.

Farrar, an 18-year veteran of the Chandler Police Department, was killed while Aranda was rushed to a hospital after suffering head injuries.

Aranda has been with the department since 2018. Police say he remains in critical condition but is stable.

Three DPS troopers and a worker at the dealership were also injured, but police say they will all make a full recovery.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Aranda's family with funeral expenses.

