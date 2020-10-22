Mesa police serve warrant connected to Friday shooting

Police towed away a gray Kia Soul from a South Phoenix neighborhood. Mesa police said the warrant was connected to the shooting investigation.

MESA, Ariz. — Editor's note: The video above is from Monday's 10 p.m. newscast.

There was a police investigation in South Phoenix Wednesday night that police confirmed was connected to a Mesa shooting. Friday's shooting left one baby dead and six adults and children hurt.

Families were gathered at a food truck event Friday night when a shooter opened fire into the crowd hitting seven people, including four children. One child, 1-year-old Sebastian Duran, died from his injuries in the hospital two days later.

Police located a gray Kia Soul in the area of 7th Avenue and Alta Vista Road Wednesday night. There was a large police presence as the car was towed away at about 11 p.m.

Police said the shooter had driven away from the scene in a Kia Soul.

Police said they served a warrant connected to the shooting but could not provide additional details.