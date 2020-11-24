Police ID woman found dead in Phoenix as missing Chandler woman, searching for suspect

After police found a woman deceased near the Salt River bottom in Phoenix earlier this month, she's been identified as a missing Chandler woman.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — After a woman was found dead with "obvious signs of foul play" two weeks ago near the Salt River bottom close to central Phoenix, Chandler police have identified the woman.

Police identified the woman as Amy "Ruby" Leagans. According to the Chandler Police Department, family of Leagans contacted the department on Oct. 27 to say they had not heard from Amy since Oct. 21.

Chandler police began to investigate and tried to conduct a welfare check on Leagans. Police say during the investigation, police found "suspicious circumstances" regarding her disappearance.

On the morning of Nov. 11, police were called to the Salt River bottom in Phoenix regarding a deceased woman. She was positively identified as Leagans.

Chandler PD is investigating and they are currently searching for 61-year-old Timothy Sullivan, who they are calling a suspect in the disappearance and death of Leagans.

Chandler PD is asking the public for assistance with any information or possible locations of Sullivan.