Scottsdale police: Husband faces attempted murder charges after attacking estranged wife, other man

Police say Michael Thomas Loughrey attacked the two at a home he had moved out of a month ago

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A Scottsdale man is behind bars after being booked on nine felony charges related to an alleged attack on a man and his estranged wife.

Police said Michael Thomas Loughrey and his wife have been separated for about a month.

On February 7th, Loughrey met a man at a bar and brought him back to her home.

Police said the two would wake up to hear Loughrey yelling at them "I am going to kill you."

According to police paperwork, Loughrey punched, bit and choked the man.

Eventually, police said the man and Loughrey's wife would barricade inside a room with the Loughrey's children.

The documents allege Loughrey would take a golf club to break down the door, before proceeding to punch his wife and the man again.

"My defendant comes home to his house. Finds a guy in bed with his wife and immediately attacks this person" Adam Susser, Loughrey's attorney said in a court appearance "This is a pure, spur of the moment, heat of passion spontaneous offense."

Loughrey has been booked on attempted murder in the first degree along with an assortment of other charges.

In the court hearing, Susser argued his client's case looked worse than it was.

"I'll politely say I think there is some embellishment by police," Susser said.

According to police, Loughrey's wife had a hairline fracture to her jaw, along with numerous bruises. The man had injuries as well, including bite marks, bruises and signs of strangulation.