Police searching for masked suspects in tire shop arson

PHOENIX — Police are searching for two masked suspects who reportedly set cars and a tire shop on fire in Phoenix on July 3.

The suspects were caught on the shop's surveillance footage throwing Molotov Cocktails into the business, near the intersection of North 15th Street and West Hatcher Road, and then fled on foot, police said. The suspects also started fires in two vehicles in the shop's parking lot as well.

Anyone with any tips can earn up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the suspects, police said. Anyone with potential tips is encouraged to contact Silent Witness anonymously at 480-948-6337 or 480-8370-8446 for Spanish.