Police found a missing Phoenix mom’s car but she’s still nowhere to be found

PHOENIX — The mystery surrounding the disappearance of a Phoenix mom deepened Tuesday night after her car was located but she was nowhere to be found.

Irene Luevano, a 37-year-old mother of six, went missing over the weekend.

She was last seen at a west Phoenix bar Saturday night, and Luevano’s family said she called them in the early hours saying that she had been stabbed in the neck by her boyfriend.

No one has been able to contact her ever since.

Authorities from multiple agencies have been searching for Luevano and her car, a 2007 Chevrolet Impala, ever since.

The car was located in the West Valley near 107th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. Blood was found inside the Impala, but Luevano is still missing.

Her family has desperately been asking people for tips that may bring Irene home safely.

"She means the world to me," one family member said. "For me, she's my other half. We've been through a lot."

Luevano’s boyfriend was taken to a hospital after police said he stabbed himself. He has since been arrested for forgery charges unrelated to Irene’s disappearance.

Luevano is described as a Hispanic woman who is about 5-foot-4 and 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black dress and black shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call Phoenix police at 602-262-6151, 911 or Silent Witness at (480)-WITNESS.

