PCSO: Suspect arrested in connection to the kidnapping of a 7-year-old girl

The Pima County Sheriff's Office identified 25-year-old Carlos Ortega as the suspect in a kidnapping that took place earlier in October.

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. — An arrest has been made in connection to the kidnapping of a 7-year-old girl from her home in Pima County earlier this month, the Pima County Sheriff's Office said.

On Oct. 7 the girl was taken from her home by a then-unknown suspect. She was then released unharmed near the Nogales Highway later that afternoon, authorities said.

Through their investigation, deputies eventually identified 25-year-old Carlos Ortega as a suspect in the case. He was arrested just after 8 p.m on Friday, Oct. 28, the sheriff's office said in a release.

Ortega was booked into a local jail on charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault, and custodial interference. At this time it is unknown what connection Ortega has, if any, to the victim.

