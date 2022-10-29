PCSO: Suspect arrested in connection to the kidnapping of a 7-year-old girl

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. — An arrest has been made in connection to the kidnapping of a 7-year-old girl from her home in Pima County earlier this month, the Pima County Sheriff's Office said.
On Oct. 7 the girl was taken from her home by a then-unknown suspect. She was then released unharmed near the Nogales Highway later that afternoon, authorities said.
Through their investigation, deputies eventually identified 25-year-old Carlos Ortega as a suspect in the case. He was arrested just after 8 p.m on Friday, Oct. 28, the sheriff's office said in a release.
Ortega was booked into a local jail on charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault, and custodial interference. At this time it is unknown what connection Ortega has, if any, to the victim.
