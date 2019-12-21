PHOENIX — Police say they've arrested 38-year-old Joshua Ward after finding human remains in his backyard.

Police obtained a search warrant for the home following the August disappearance of 83-year-old Adow D. Albert, Ward's grandfather. The two lived at the residence together.

According to Phoenix PD, the remains found at the home were severely decomposed, but it is believed they are the remains of an adult, but have not yet been identified.

The Office of the Maricopa County Medical Examiner to determine the identity of the remains and the cause of death.

Phoenix PD detectives were able to develop probable cause to arrest Ward, on a charge of abandonment or concealment of a dead body.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is requested to contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6141. If they wish to remain anonymous, they can call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.