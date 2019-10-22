A man and woman were arrested and later found to have nearly $600,000 worth of drugs including heroin and fentanyl pills, according to the Mesa Police Department.

According to Mesa PD, the department's organized crime unit was altered to suspicious activity at a Travel Lodge Hotel in Phoenix on October 17, which eventually led police to identify a man and woman who were possessing and selling drugs.

Police later pulled over the woman, 42-year-old Marisol Beltran Marquez, who was seen picking up drugs from the hotel room. She was found to have drugs in her vehicle after a K-9 alerted officers.

Mesa PD said 20 pounds of cocaine, 16 pounds of heroin, 20 pounds of meth and about 15,000 fentanyl pills were found after a search of the vehicle and "all involved properties." More than $3,000 was also found in the vehicle.

The man, 24-year-old Jeusef Roberto Beltran Arenas, was renting the hotel room where the investigation started, according to police. He was arrested by the Arizona Department of Public Safety earlier in the day for drug possession, police said.

According to Mesa PD, Arenas would not speak with detectives, but Marquez told police Arenas was her nephew and she had received a call that he had been arrested and she needed to pick up the items from the hotel.

Marisol said she didn't know what exactly was in the bags she picked up but she thought they might be some sort of drugs, Mesa PD said.

Police said the estimated street value of the drugs was about $600,000.

Marquez and Arenas were both booked on several charges including transport and sale of narcotic drugs, possession of drugs for sale and possession of dangerous drugs.