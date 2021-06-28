Woman killed in Phoenix fatal hit-and-run Phoenix, police searching for driver

Officers responded to the collision near the area of 21st Avenue and Indian School Road.

PHOENIX — A woman is dead after being hit by a tan Chevy Tahoe in Phoenix late Sunday night, the city's police department said.

Authorities are still searching for the driver of the vehicle after they fled the scene and abandoned the vehicle, police said. Officers responded to the scene near the intersection of 21st Avenue and Indian School Road at 10:30 p.m.

The woman was crossing the street mid-block when she was struck by the Tahoe going westbound, police said. The Tahoe was later found abandoned near 24th Avenue and Thomas Road.

This is an ongoing investigation. Tune into 12 News for the latest information.

Latest Arizona News