Police: Child reunited with mother after found at hotel with 3 adults from Tennessee

Authorities in Apache County said the three adults are facing multiple felony charges after they were allegedly found in a local hotel room with a juvenile.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

APACHE COUNTY, Ariz. — Three adults from Tennessee have been taken into custody in Apache County after they were allegedly found in a hotel room with a juvenile who had been reported missing, police said.

A mother contacted the Springerville Police Department on New Year's Eve to report their child as a possible runaway. The mother indicated that the juvenile might have been corresponding with adults through various social media accounts, police said.

Officers were able to locate the juvenile at a local hotel, where she was found with three adults: 29-year-old Kimberly Aldridge, 34-year-old George R. Johnson, and 74-year-old Leslie A. Johnson.

The three Tennessee residents were arrested and booked into the Apache County jail. Records show the suspects are facing charges that include kidnapping, sexual exploitation of a minor, luring a minor, and furnishing harmful materials to a minor.

Police said the juvenile has since been reunited with her mother.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.