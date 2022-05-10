Police chase in Pinal County ends with 3 arrests

Deputies reported finding guns and hundreds of fentanyl pills inside the suspects' vehicle after attempting to flee from police in Pinal County.

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — Three Valley residents were taken into custody Monday after attempting to outrun the Pinal County Sheriff's Office before the suspects crashed their car into an irrigation canal.

The pursuit began at about 11 a.m. after a citizen called 911 to report they were being followed by subjects wearing ski masks.

Once a PCSO deputy arrived at the scene near Hunt Highway and Gary Road, the suspect's car took off. Deputies engaged in a chase that allegedly involved the suspects, at times, driving on the wrong side of the road.

A deputy eventually managed to push the suspect's car into a small irrigation ditch, immobilizing the vehicle. Three suspects inside the car were then taken into custody.

Deputies reported finding two firearms and over 300 fentanyl pills inside the vehicle.

Oscar Campoy, 26, of Phoenix has been identified as the alleged driver and is facing charges of aggravated assault on a peace officer, possession of narcotic drugs, drug paraphernalia, criminal damage, resisting arrest, vehicle theft, and unlawful flight.

Two of the car's passengers -- Mary Jane Valencia of Laveen and Sergio Cortez of Phoenix -- were arrested and are both facing drug charges.

One of the deputies involved in the incident sustained minor leg injuries, PCSO said. The incident is still under investigation.

