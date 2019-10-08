GOODYEAR, Ariz. - Police have arrested and charged a suspect in a July 21 armed robbery of a Family Dollar in Avondale.

Now, police are accusing the man of seven other armed robberies that took place around the Valley from April 14 through the July 21 robbery.

Goodyear PD, with the help of the FBI, ATF, El Mirage Police Department and the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office took 42-year-old Dorian Cabrera into custody Friday.

The robbery spree started with an armed robbery of an O'Reilly's Auto Parts store in Goodyear on April 14 when the suspect pointed a handgun at employees, tied them up with zip ties and stole money and other from the store and the employees.

Goodyear PD says Cabrera is suspected to be responsible for seven other similar robberies in which he pointed a handgun at employees, tied them up with zip ties and stole money.

In the robberies, the suspect also took victims' identification saying he knew where they lived and also told victims to lie to police and say he was African American.

Police say Cabrera was a former employee of the O'Reilly's Auto Parts robbed in April.

These are the robberies Cabrera is accused of committing:

4/14-OReilly Auto Parts: Litchfield Road and Van Buren Street, Goodyear

5/13-Auto Zone: Litchfield Road and Van Buren Street, Goodyear

5/20-OReilly Auto Parts: Southern Avenue and Mesa Drive, Mesa

5/20-OReilly’s Auto Parts: Southern Avenue and Gilbert Road, Mesa

6/2-O’Reilly’s Auto Parts: 83rd Avenue and Buckeye Road, Phoenix

6/17-Auto Zone: Reems Road and Waddell Road, Surprise

7/14-Justice Clothing: McDowell Road and Central Avenue, Avondale

7/21-Family Dollar: Dysart Road and Buckeye Road, Avondale

Cabrera has only been charged in the July 21 armed robbery and the seven others are still under investigation, police said.