YouTuber Jake Paul charged in connection to looting incidents in Scottsdale

Scottsdale PD have charged the YouTube celebrity with criminal trespass and unlawful assembly.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — YouTube celebrity Jake Paul has been charged by the Scottsdale Police Department after videos show him at the riots on May 30.

Hundreds of tips were sent to the department after multiple videos of the vandalism at the Scottsdale Fashion Square showed YouTube star Jake Paul participating while it was being vandalized, police said.

As a result of the department's investigation, Paul has been charged with Criminal Trespass and Unlawful Assembly, police said. He has a court date in the first part of July.

This is a developing story.