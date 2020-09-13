Police body cam video shows K-9 suspect takedown in Prescott Valley

Dramatic footage shows the pursuit of a suspect and his ultimate apprehension.

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — Newly released police bodycam footage shows a K-9 takedown of a suspect, after a high-speed chase in Prescott Valley back in May.

While no officers were shot, the pursuit led to shots being fired and the suspect being hospitalized, facing a list of charges.

Tense moments captured on a Prescott Valley police officer’s body camera shows the arrest of 28-year old Alfredo Saldivar.

"Don't move, dude," an officer can be heard telling Saldivar in the footage. "Stop the dog! Stop the dog," Saldivar yelled.

This happened after police say he took officers on a high-speed chase leading to shots being fired.

Police said that he was speeding down State Route 69 on the wrong side of the road. When an officer tried to stop him, he kept going into Prescott Valley, where he drove through neighborhoods erratically going 100 miles per hour.

Officers had to stop traffic to keep other drivers safe, but that’s when police say Saldivar drove into oncoming traffic. At one point, detectives say he tried to ram an officer's vehicle and an officer, who feared for his life, fired several shots striking Saldivar and his vehicle.

The pursuit continued and police said he kept going, hitting another vehicle, causing minor injuries to an elderly woman, then abandoned his truck in Prescott and ran through a shopping center. A Prescott Valley Police K-9 was deployed to stop him.

“Save me," Saldivar yelled. "You let the dog get me, I'm gonna sue you guys."

Saldivar was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, then booked into jail on a list of felony charges.