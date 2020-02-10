Police believe they have found the body of missing Valley woman

Phoenix police believe they may have found the remains of 59-year-old Julie Concialdi.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say they found a body who they believe is the missing Valley woman, Julie Concialdi.

Police gathered information Wednesday that led them to a location where remains were found Thursday.

On Oct. 1 around 3 p.m., Phoenix officers found a body near 56th Street and Deer Valley Road. When officers arrived, the body was concealed and they needed to search for and exhume it before identification would be possible, police said.

The Medical Examiner is on their way to the scene to determine the identity and cause of death, police said.

Julie Concialdi went missing from her home on Sept. 4 and officers found her car destroyed later that night. She was not reported missing until Sept. 6 by her husband.

Based on evidence obtained by police, Joseph Concialdi was arrested on Sept. 15 in connection with Julie's disappearance.