Police asking for help to find man accused of stabbing fiancée

Police say Arnulfo Rivera-Jimenez stabbed his fiancée to death before fleeing the scene.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Police are searching for a man on the run accused of stabbing his fiancée to death on Jan 21.

Police say Arnulfo Rivera-Jimenez killed Marissa Canedo-Gonzalez during an argument at their home.

Glendale police are now asking for the public's help to find and capture the suspect.

“During the time he grabbed a knife and then stabbed her several times," Sgt. Randy Stewart said.

She was transported to a local hospital where she was declared deceased.

Gonzalez was just 29 years old and had been dating Jimenez for almost 15 years, according to police.

“No one expected this at all, no one ever expects this,” Anthony Castillo, a neighbor said. “There was blood in the front that I saw. It’s just pure evil it’s disgusting.”

Castillo said Gonzalez was always kind and caring, especially towards her three children. He said Jimenez normally kept to himself.

Police said they had never been called to the location for domestic calls in the past. The stabbing caught the community by surprise.

“I have a lot of things running through my head right now. And it’s not pretty,” Castillo said. “Just a horrible person, a horrible disgusting person to stab someone like that.”

Police said Jimenez fled the scene in a 2000 white Silverado truck that did not belong to him. They believe Jimenez may be on his way to Mexico.