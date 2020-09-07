Police asking for help on case after 18-year-old was shot, killed outside his Phoenix home

Police say Brisco answered a knock at his home on June 25. A conversation and a gunshot was head and he was found in front of the house.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are asking the public for any information related to the murder of a teenager last month.

Police say 18-year-old Josiah Brisco answered a knock at his home, located near Broadway Road and 107th Avenue in west Phoenix, around 9 p.m. on June 25.

Brisco was overheard having a conversation with someone and a gunshot was heard. Brisco was then found in front of the house and taken to a hospital where he died three days later.