Police asking for help on case after 18-year-old was shot, killed outside his Phoenix home

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are asking the public for any information related to the murder of a teenager last month.
Police say 18-year-old Josiah Brisco answered a knock at his home, located near Broadway Road and 107th Avenue in west Phoenix, around 9 p.m. on June 25.
Brisco was overheard having a conversation with someone and a gunshot was heard. Brisco was then found in front of the house and taken to a hospital where he died three days later.
Detectives are asking anyone who may have information concerning this incident to contact the Phoenix Police Department Violent Crimes Bureau at 602-262-6141 or if they wish to remain anonymous, they can call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.
