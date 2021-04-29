Police asking for help identifying Scottsdale riot suspects

The six individuals were allegedly involved in the May 30, 2020 riot in downtown Scottsdale.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Scottsdale Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify six people who were allegedly involved in the riot at Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall last year.

Suspect number one is described as a man between 20 and 30 years old and 5-foot-6-inches to 5-foot-10-inches tall. He has dark hair and was last seen wearing a white shirt, tan pants and black shoes.

Suspect number two was described as a man between 20 and 30 years old between 5-foot-7-inches and 5-foot-11-inches tall. He is described as having a heavy build and dark hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black hat, gray jeans and white shoes.

Suspect number three was described as a woman between 20 and 30 years old between 5-foot-3-inches and 5-foot-6-inches tall with dark hair. She was last seen wearing a black top, jean shorts, a plaid shirt tied around her waist, black sandals and carrying a brown clutch purse.

Suspects one, two and three were reportedly together and last seen in a silver-colored SUV.

Suspect number four was described as a man between the ages of 18 and 25 years old. He was described as between 5-foot-5-inches and 5-foot-9-inches tall with dark hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with white writing, a black LA hat, gray pants and a blue mask.

Suspect number five was described as a man between 20 and 30 years old and 5-foot-10-inches to 6-foot-one-inch tall. He was described as having blonde or yellow hair and wearing a black shirt, black and white sports pants, black shoes, gray gloves and a multi-colored mask.

Suspect number six was described as a man between 18 and 25 years old and 5-foot-8-inches to 6-foot tall. He was described as having blonde or yellow hair wearing a white long-sleeved shirt, tan pants, white hat, black and white shoes and a purple bandana.