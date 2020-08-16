Police ask public for assistance in locating Phoenix carjacking suspect

A woman was dragged behind her stolen vehicle during a carjacking in Phoenix, police said.

PHOENIX — On July 19, a woman was dragged behind her car during a carjacking at 5900 West McDowell Road, authorities said.

The victim, 18, left her car running in a parking lot when a man got into her vehicle. She tried to stop the suspect and was dragged behind as the driver reversed out, according to police.

The suspect is believed to be a Hispanic male between the ages of 20 and 25-years-old. He was described as having long hair and a mustache, wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt, tan shorts and light-colored tennis shoes.

The victims car was later found abandoned, officials said.