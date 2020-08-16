Police ask public for assistance in locating Phoenix carjacking suspect

PHOENIX — On July 19, a woman was dragged behind her car during a carjacking at 5900 West McDowell Road, authorities said.
The victim, 18, left her car running in a parking lot when a man got into her vehicle. She tried to stop the suspect and was dragged behind as the driver reversed out, according to police.
The suspect is believed to be a Hispanic male between the ages of 20 and 25-years-old. He was described as having long hair and a mustache, wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt, tan shorts and light-colored tennis shoes.
The victims car was later found abandoned, officials said.
Police have asked for the public's help in locating the suspect. To report any information on the suspect in this case, contact 480-WITNESS.