Police ask for public's help in finding kidnapped two-week-old baby

The child was reportedly taken by her biological father, the Pascua Yaqui Police Department said.

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pascua Yaqui Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a kidnapped two-week-old baby in Tucson.

The two-week-old, named Michelle Guillen, was reportedly kidnapped by her biological father, Jose Raul Juarez-Orci, late Saturday night. He allegedly has a history of violence and is possibly armed.

Juarez-Orci reportedly threatened to take the child to Mexico.

He was last seen driving a white 2018 GMC Sierra with AZ license plate CLV8258. Michelle Guillen was last seen wearing a pink shirt with pink pants.

Anyone with information on Juarez-Orci's location or anyone who has seen his vehicle is asked to call 911 or the station directly at 520-879-5523.