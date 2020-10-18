Police ask for public's help in finding kidnapped two-week-old baby

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pascua Yaqui Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a kidnapped two-week-old baby in Tucson.
The two-week-old, named Michelle Guillen, was reportedly kidnapped by her biological father, Jose Raul Juarez-Orci, late Saturday night. He allegedly has a history of violence and is possibly armed.
Juarez-Orci reportedly threatened to take the child to Mexico.
He was last seen driving a white 2018 GMC Sierra with AZ license plate CLV8258. Michelle Guillen was last seen wearing a pink shirt with pink pants.
Anyone with information on Juarez-Orci's location or anyone who has seen his vehicle is asked to call 911 or the station directly at 520-879-5523.
