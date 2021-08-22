Police ask for help in identifying man who entered Payson High School armed

The man allegedly confronted a staff member but did not harm them around 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, police said.

PAYSON, Ariz. — The Payson Police Department is working to identify an armed man they say entered the local high school on Sunday morning.

According to police, the man entered Payson High School around 10:45 a.m. and confronted a staff member inside. The staff member was unharmed and called 911.

Prior to officers' arrival, the suspect allegedly left the building and drove off in a newer model white Toyota Tacoma with an unidentified female, police said.

Police said that there is currently reason to believe that the female is somehow connected with the high school.

Officials believe that the incident may have been a burglary attempt. Police are working with the Payson Unified School District Superintendent and other law enforcement agencies.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Payson Police Department at 928-474-3288. Police ask the public to consider that the suspect vehicle may belong to a parent or someone else.

