Man goes wrong-way on Loop 101 freeway, collides with unmarked police vehicle

The man was driving a pickup the wrong way when he collided with an unmarked police vehicle, police said.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A man has been arrested after driving a pickup truck the wrong way on the Loop 101 freeway and Cactus Road Wednesday night, the Scottsdale Police Department said.

The man, who has been identified as 25-year-old Kevin Chacon, was driving a black pickup truck traveling southbound in the northbound lanes, police said.

While driving, Chacon allegedly collided with an unmarked police vehicle, police said. The collision caused minor damage and no injuries.

Scottsdale police officers and DPS troopers reportedly stopped the vehicle near the intersection of 113th St and Via Linda.