Editor's Note: The above video is a report from Tuesday night before police announced an arrest in the case.

A 54-year-old woman was arrested in connection to the hit-and-run deaths of a father and son in Chandler Monday night, police said Wednesday.

According to Chandler PD, Michelle Ann Hagerman was arrested early Wednesday morning.

Hagerman is accused of hitting 50-year-old Mohammad Misbah Uddin and his 12-year-old son. Uddin was killed in the crash and his son later died at a hospital. Family members told 12 News Uddin had only been in the United States for 10 days.

“We’re all very, very heartbroken; we’re shattered,” Uddin’s nephew, Irfan Uddin, told 12 News.

Hagerman fled the scene after allegedly hitting Uddin and his son. Police launched a search for a dark-colored SUV.

READ: Father and son killed in Chandler hit-and-run

According to court documents, an unidentified woman called Chandler Reginal Medical Center asking about the condition of Uddin and his son. That woman told a nurse her husband was driving the vehicle that hit them.

Police received a tip on Tuesday that a vehicle that matched the suspect vehicle had been spotted in front of a Tempe residence where Hagerman lived, court documents show.

According to court documents, police responded to the residence and saw blood on the vehicle's hood near the base of the windshield. The vehicle was registered to Hagerman, court documents show.

Hagerman was arrested and told police she thought she hit a dog, according to court documents. She said she was the only person in the vehicle and initially got out of the vehicle to observe the damage. The documents show Hagerman told police she walked back toward the crash scene, but after seeing several people getting out of their vehicles she got back into hers and left the scene.

Hagerman said she knew leaving the scene of a collision was unlawful, according to court documents. She was booked into jail on two counts of leaving the scene of an accident with death, police said.