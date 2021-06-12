Police arrest suspect after shooting at downtown Tempe restaurant

One woman received a serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wound while two other women had minor injuries from bullet fragments, police said.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Three women received injuries after a shooting inside of a downtown Tempe restaurant early Saturday morning, officers from the Tempe Police Department said.

A man fired two shots from a handgun while inside the Zuma Grill restaurant near the ASU campus at around 12:48 a.m., police said. The man then fled the restaurant on foot but was stopped and held by a restaurant security employee until police arrived at the scene.

One of the women received a serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her leg during the shooting, the department said. Two other women received minor injuries from bullet fragments.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified by police, has been booked into jail for aggravated assault and other charges, police said.

