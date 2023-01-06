Police arrest suspect in shooting outside Gilbert's Sandbar Mexican Grill

A suspect was booked into jail this week for a shooting reported last August at the Gilbert restaurant.

GILBERT, Ariz. — A suspect accused of being involved in a shooting outside Gilbert's Sandbar Mexican Grill last August has been booked into jail.

Warren I. Bethel, 26, is suspected of getting into a fight with a man outside of the restaurant in the early morning hours of Aug. 28, 2022.

Bethel allegedly shot the man before getting into a vehicle and fleeing the scene. Court records show the suspect allegedly shot several more rounds in the parking lot before leaving the restaurant.

Bethel admitted to being at Sandbar Grill but denied shooting the gun, records show.

Bethel was booked Thursday into the Maricopa County jail on charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, drive-by shooting, and weapons offenses.

