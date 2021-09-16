Police arrest suspect in case involving sexual assault of jogger in north Phoenix

The man reportedly threw the victim into a canal after he sexually assaulted her early Monday morning, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The Phoenix Police Department has made an arrest in its investigation into the sexual assault of a jogger on Monday.

Police are "gathering more information for [a press] release," according to a tweet from the department.

The department has not yet released the following information:

The identity of the suspect

What led police to arrest the suspect

The investigation began after a woman was sexually assaulted and thrown into a canal while she was jogging in North Phoenix earlier in the week, police said.

Authorities said they responded to the 200 block of East Las Palmaritas Drive near Central and Dunlap avenues at about 7:30 a.m. and made contact with a woman who reported she had been attacked and sexually assaulted by an unknown man.

Sgt. Ann Justus previously described the subject as a man between 20 and 30 years old wearing a black t-shirt with white stars and jeans at the time of the assault. She also said Phoenix police has not gotten any reports of similar assaults happening in this region of the city.

An arrest has been made in relation to the sexual assault of a jogger on a canal bank near Central and Dunlap that occurred on Monday morning. We are working on gathering more information for release, and it will be shared soon, along with a media opportunity. pic.twitter.com/nUbWpbQ2Pe — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) September 16, 2021

