Police arrest suspect in Valentine's Day Desert Sky Mall shooting investigation

Officers developed probable cause to arrest the suspect, Phoenix Police homicide detectives said. No other details in the investigation were released.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department has arrested a suspect in their investigation of the Desert Sky Mall shooting that happened on Valentine's Day.

The suspect, 20-year-old Alexi Acosta, was booked on charges of murder and aggravated assault on Friday after developing probable cause, police said. No further details in the arrest or investigation were given.

The shooting resulted in a dead 17-year-old boy and an injured 20-year-old man was injured after an argument at the Phoenix mall escalated to a shooting.

Officers responded to a shots fired call inside a business in the area around 12:40 p.m. and found the two victims inside the shopping center with gunshot wounds.

Police said the two victims went to the mall and were in an argument over merchandise with an employee at a kiosk. Police have confirmed that Acosta was not the kiosk employee.

This marks at the third shooting in the last 15 months at Desert Sky Mall. The mall does have signs prohibiting weapons.

