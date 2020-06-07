Police arrest suspect in Mesa fatal shooting

The 19-year-old suspect was booked into the Mesa Jail on charges of first-degree murder and armed robbery, police said.

MESA, Ariz. — The Mesa Police Department has arrested a 19-year-old suspect after a shooting at a convenience store.

The suspect, Isaiah Lee Armstrong, is believed to be the main suspect in the killing of a 33-year-old man at a Circle K on July 1, police said.

Police responded to the scene of the shooting near the intersection of W Guadalupe Road and South Dobson Road, where they reportedly found the victim's body sitting in his car with multiple gunshot wounds.

The shooting allegedly occurred during an armed robbery by a known associate of the victim, police said their investigation found. Witnesses reportedly identified Armstrong as the suspect.

Detectives collected evidence and found Armstong in Glendale, police said. Armstrong was booked into the Mesa Jail on charges of first-degree murder and armed robbery.