Police arrest suspect in homicide at Glendale apartment complex

Glendale police have detained a suspect who was allegedly involved in the death of a man on Aug. 29.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Police have arrested a suspect accused of being involved in the shooting death of a man at a Glendale apartment complex nearly two months ago.

Derick Bonilla, 23, was taken into custody this week for allegedly killing a man on Aug. 29 in the 6200 block of North 48th Avenue, court records show.

When officers arrived at the scene on Aug. 29, they observed several gunshots had been fired through the front door of the apartment unit.

Up to 12 bullet strikes were counted by officers outside of the apartment. A deceased man was found in one of the unit's bedrooms.

Records show witnesses reported hearing a heated argument between the victim and suspect shortly before several gunshots were fired.

Bonilla was detained by police this week and booked into jail on a charge of first-degree murder. The victim's identity has not been disclosed.

