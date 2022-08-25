Police arrest suspect for allegedly kidnapping baby out of Scottsdale

Carlos Umberto Guardado Orellano, 19, was arrested Wednesday night for allegedly abducting a baby out of Scottsdale.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Police have recently arrested a suspect accused of kidnapping a 6-month-old baby out of Scottsdale.

Carlos Umberto Guardado Orellano, 19, was arrested Wednesday night in Flagstaff after he allegedly drove from Scottsdale to Coconino County with the abducted baby on his lap.

Orellano allegedly made threats he would hurt the child, police said.

Police managed to rescue the child from Orellano while they were parked outside a Walmart in Flagstaff. No one was injured.

Orellano will be transported back to Maricopa County and face multiple charges including kidnapping, endangerment, and custodial interference.

