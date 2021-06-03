Police arrest suspect believed to have hit officer with her car during speeding investigation

The officer who was hit shot at the driver of the vehicle as it fled, the Phoenix Police Department said.

A teenage girl was transported to the hospital in policy custody after she intentionally hit a Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper with her car, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The teenager was transported with serious injuries due to the trooper shooting her after he was hit, the police department said.

The trooper, whose identity has not yet been released, saw a gray sedan traveling at over 100 miles per hour early Saturday morning, police said. He then witnessed the driver of the sedan lose control and spin out after going through a traffic light.

The driver of the sedan exited the car and fled and the trooper chased the driver on foot, officers said. The driver of a white Chevrolet Tahoe then hit the trooper with the vehicle.

The driver of the sedan then jumped into the Tahoe, police said. The trooper fired his weapon at the Tahoe as it fled eastbound.

The teenage girl is believed to be the driver of the Tahoe as police later located the vehicle, officers said. The trooper was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the driver of the sedan is still outstanding.

Officers have closed the northbound I-17 and Cactus off ramp as well as the eastbound Cactus from I-17 due to the investigation.

Anyone with information on the outstanding suspect or the current police investigation is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151.