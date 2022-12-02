Phoenix police arrest suspect in murder of 23-year-old woman

Officers were called out to 51st Avenue and McDowell Road last month after a maintenance person found Monica Alicia Yvette Hernandez deceased in one of the rooms.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have arrested a suspect in the death of a 23-year-old woman who was found shot to death last month.

Officers were called out to 51st Avenue and McDowell Road on November 26 after a building maintenance person found Monica Alicia Yvette Hernandez, 23, deceased in one of the rooms.



Police said that she had suffered a "critical gunshot wound," and homicide detectives stepped in to handle the investigation.

On Friday, December 2, Phoenix police confirmed Jesus Aguirre, 28, had been arrested and charged with first-degree murder for his alleged involvement in Hernandez's death.

Police have not said how or if the pair knew each other.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for updates.

