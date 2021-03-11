x
Police arrest suspect accused of shooting Maricopa teens

Authorities said Kalib Rogers, 21, was taken into custody Wednesday on suspicion of shooting at three teenage boys in Maricopa on Nov. 15.

MARICOPA, Ariz. — Authorities have arrested a suspect accused of being involved in a shooting Monday night in Maricopa that injured two teenage boys.

The boys were standing outside a residence in the 45000 block of West Ed Green Lane when a car drove by and fired multiple gunshots toward them. Two of the boys were injured and taken to the hospital. 

On Wednesday, Maricopa police announced investigators had detained 21-year-old Kalib Rogers on suspicion of being involved in the drive-by shooting. 

Police said Rogers allegedly knew the victims but did not disclose how investigators identified him as a suspect.  

Rogers was booked into the Pinal County jail and is facing multiple felony charges. 

