Police arrest suspect accused of shooting Maricopa teens

MARICOPA, Ariz. — Authorities have arrested a suspect accused of being involved in a shooting Monday night in Maricopa that injured two teenage boys.

The boys were standing outside a residence in the 45000 block of West Ed Green Lane when a car drove by and fired multiple gunshots toward them. Two of the boys were injured and taken to the hospital.

On Wednesday, Maricopa police announced investigators had detained 21-year-old Kalib Rogers on suspicion of being involved in the drive-by shooting.

Police said Rogers allegedly knew the victims but did not disclose how investigators identified him as a suspect.

Rogers was booked into the Pinal County jail and is facing multiple felony charges.

