Police arrest suspect accused of shooting Maricopa teens

MARICOPA, Ariz. — Authorities have arrested a suspect accused of being involved in a shooting Monday night in Maricopa that injured two teenage boys.
The boys were standing outside a residence in the 45000 block of West Ed Green Lane when a car drove by and fired multiple gunshots toward them. Two of the boys were injured and taken to the hospital.
On Wednesday, Maricopa police announced investigators had detained 21-year-old Kalib Rogers on suspicion of being involved in the drive-by shooting.
Police said Rogers allegedly knew the victims but did not disclose how investigators identified him as a suspect.
Rogers was booked into the Pinal County jail and is facing multiple felony charges.
RELATED: 'He didn’t deserve this': Valley father pleads for justice after son shot, killed in Buckeye
Up to Speed
Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.