TEMPE, Ariz. — Tempe police arrested 28-year-old Enrique Gerardo Munoz over the weekend for a July 2019 murder in a Tempe neighborhood, police said Tuesday.

Munoz is being charged with second-degree murder in the homicide after Munoz allegedly admitted to police post-arrest that he shot 35-year-old Edwin Rozo during a physical altercation.

Police say Munoz fled the scene of the shooting last July and later tried to sell the handgun used in the shooting.

Police say the investigation included surveillance video, a digital forensics examination of cell phone data and interviews.

Munoz was booked into Tempe City Jail. In addition to the second degree murder charge, he faces a felony charge of misconduct involving weapons.