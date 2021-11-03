Tempe police arrest homicide suspect

Matthew Lightbourne was taken into custody Tuesday for allegedly shooting two people on Oct. 25 near 55th Street and Fountainhead Parkway.

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Tempe Police Department has arrested a suspect accused of shooting two people -- killing one of them -- last month near 55th Street and Fountainhead Parkway.

Police said Matthew Lightbourne was taken into custody Tuesday for allegedly shooting two victims on the night of Oct. 25. One victim survived the incident.

Tempe police did not disclose any further details about the victims nor their relationship to Lightbourne.

Lightbourne is facing charges of second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

