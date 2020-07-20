Police arrest hitchhiker near airport who reportedly stole car, leading to a car chase

The pursuit ended near Terminal 2 of Sky Harbor Airport, Department of Public Safety troopers said.

PHOENIX — Police arrested a man near Sky Harbor Airport after a police chase on Monday, Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers said.

The man, who not yet been identified by police, was reportedly a hitchhiker who was originally picked up by someone in a work truck, troopers said. The man then stopped at his workplace with the hitchhiker still in the truck.

At that time, the hitchhiker allegedly saw another car running at the workplace, troopers said. He then reportedly got in the running car and stole it.

Officers from the Salt River Police Department spotted the stolen truck a couple of hours later, but the hitchhiker reportedly fled from them, troopers said. Troopers then started a pursuit with him, which ended at Sky Harbor Airport near Terminal 2.

