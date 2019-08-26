GLENDALE, Ariz. - Police arrested a Glendale mother Saturday on charges of child abuse after she was accused of leaving her twin 3-year-old sons home alone while she went to work, court documents say.

Taylor Adaira Gary, 24, faces a felony child abuse charge and a misdemeanor neglect charge. Court docs say Gary told officers she did not have a babysitter and was written up for missing work the day prior.

Court docs say Gary told officers she left a pop tart and juice box in the toddlers' room while they were sleeping around 6:40 a.m. and went to work.

She shut the door to their bedroom and locked it so they would not be able to get out of the room, according to court docs. Police say air conditioning was not on inside the apartment, but Gary said she thought she turned it on prior to leaving.

Court docs say police arrived at the apartment complex located at 67th Avenue and Bethany Home Road and obtained a key from the front office.

They found the kids locked in the bedroom with no food or water. Both boys had soiled diapers and were sticking their hands out of a broken bedroom window. Court docs say they were also throwing toys out of the window.

Police contacted Gary, who returned to the apartment just after noon and they arrested her. She was booked into Glendale City Jail.